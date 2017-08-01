JW Player launches tool to monetise live broadcast streams

More than 12,000 brands, web publishers and broadcasters use JW Player technology to stream, play, engage and monetise video on their sites, powering over 10 billion monthly plays, the service provider claims.

Live Channels offers a simple workflow to reach and monetise audiences with compelling content across all devices and platforms, including web, mobile, OTT apps, and social.

“We’ve seen a 400% increase in live streaming across the JW Player network over the last month as audiences seek timely news as well as content like fitness classes and religious services.” said Jeroen Wijering, co-founder and chief product officer at JW Player.

“But it’s more than just a temporary spike. We see significant growth in average viewing sessions and return visits for sites that stream live content, especially with news and sports, so we have built a solution to make it easy for media companies to effectively and easily add engaging live broadcasts to their sites”.

Live channels enables an event to start live streaming directly from the encoder in under 30 seconds with replays available in under a minute.

Viewers who arrive late can catch up in real time. Multiple latency settings are offered, allowing live streamers to select the option that works best for their viewers - wherever they are and however they are accessing content.

Intuitive dashboards and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) provide seamless, flexible workflows to monitor and adjust the status of the stream. Viewers can be reached across mobile, desktop, and connected TV, plus multiple social channels at the same time.