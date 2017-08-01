Object Matrix and Signiant partner to create new file sharing system

Object Matrix and Signiant have announced improved workflow compatibility.

The partnership means better interplay between MatrixStore, a storage solution, and Signiant Media Shuttle, the de facto industry standard for sending and sharing large files fast.



Signiant Media Shuttle offers organisations an enterprise-grade SaaS solution that makes it easy, fast and secure for people to send, share and access any-size file from anywhere in the world.

With its delegated administration, operations teams can easily manage access and report on all transfer activity from a secure, intuitive web interface.

MatrixStore is a media-focused private and hybrid cloud solution that was built on object storage technology. It allows media companies to keep content secure and protected, whilst ensuring easy access and discoverability at all times. It also provides scale, security and future proof access to both content and metadata.



The joint solution enables customers to seamlessly transfer large amounts of files and data from one secure location to another in a matter of moments. Implementing a MatrixStore secure vault to act as a Signiant landing zone ensures DMZ security without the need for additional storage systems. MatrixStore vaults can be configured to restrict access, ensure data is immutable and also to audit every single management or data operation ensuring creative organisations can transfer content between locations with the utmost confidence.

Nick Pearce - Tomenius, sales and marketing director, Object Matrix said: “We have quite a number of customers which use our combined solutions to share, protect and distribute content globally. Signiant’s family of intelligent file transfer products offer our customers the opportunity to start small and grow according to their needs or to implement an enterprise scale solution that they know works out of the box with our object storage platforms.”

Media Shuttle can use SMB, S3 or MXFS (MatrixStore File System) to access MatrixStore object storage. Using MatrixStore’s file system application (MXFS), creative professionals can automatically mount MatrixStore vaults as local drives in order to directly access content delivered to the facility. Sending files with Media Shuttle is as simple as dragging and dropping them onto a web page.Robert Browne, founder, vice president of global technology alliances, Signiant said: “As the media industry continues to embrace a hybrid cloud, multi-cloud world, Signiant is proud to partner with leaders in the industry like Object Matrix that are embracing a modern approach to storage. The integration between Signiant and Object Matrix offers new flexibility and scalability to media companies of all sizes.”