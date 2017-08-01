Arvato Systems and Vidispine announce withdrawal from IBC 2020

Arvato Systems and Vidispine has announced its withdrawal from IBC 2020, which is scheduled to take place from September 11-15, 2020 at the Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands.

Arvato Systems and Vidispine is the first company to publically pull out of the famous annual tradeshow that's held in Amsterdam every September.

A few weeks ago, after remaining on course to host NAB 2020, its organisers pulled the plug on the physical event.

Their announcement was made after several major exhibitors, many of them based in North America, pulled out of the show citing the spread of Covid19. It's interesting to note that exhibitor withdrawals and the subsequent suspension on the show was announced before curfews came into play.

With IBC more than four months away, Arvato Systems and Vidispine's withdrawal comes as a slight surprise.

Ralf Schürmann, CEO of Arvato Systems S4M said: “As a major milestone in our events calendar, this has been a difficult decision to make. Our focus is now on ensuring that our customers can maintain business continuity during this challenging times. And of course we are considering how we can now keep them fully informed and supported with the latest solutions and innovations from Arvato Systems and Vidispine.”

To that extent, the company is actively staging online events such as the online technology summit “vortechConnect.by”, which takes place on May 27. The company has also said it will be as investigating other ways of staying connected with its customers and partners via new formats.

"We hope all our customers stay safe and well and look forward to connecting with them, both online now and in person again at some point in the future," Schürmann added.