L-Acoustics’ Tim McCall’s cycles to raise funds

On 27th April, L-Acoustics sales manager, Tim McCall, set out on an journey to ride 2000km from L-Acoustics headquarters in Marcoussis, France, to each of the companies in the group.

He will return to Marcoussis on 11th May, in time for when the French Government is due to lift some of the current lockdown restrictions.

“The live production business has been hit hard by Covid19, and individuals in this industry even harder. So to help our global crew family, I will be riding my bike on a trainer (so as not to break strict French lockdown laws),” said McGall.

“My virtual route will start at L-Acoustics HQ in Marcoussis before going on to Keskatel and then Wenden, Germany and on to the L-ISA HQ in Highgate, London before heading south and back to Amboise, France before heading home to Marcoussis - a trip of around 2,000km and around 8,000m of climbing.”

Tim is attempting this feat, riding each day in addition to working his normal daily hours, on behalf of crews around the world, and the money raised will go to the PSA Welfare & Benevolent fund in the UK, Support Act in Australia and SOS and Feed Our Crew in South Africa.

He will be on Zwift and post daily reports on mileage, etc and invites you to ride with him via Zwift meet-ups. He is expecting to ride both in the morning and early evening Paris Time.

Tim’s initiative is for the industry as a whole, not just for the L-Acoustics family, and wants to encourage other companies to support their customers and users, most of whom do not have safety nets available elsewhere.

He has already highlighted his support for the PSA in the UK (https://lnkd.in/dr8XMMp); Support Act in Australia (https://give.everydayhero.com/au/cycle-back-2-work) and SOS & Feed Our Crew in South Africa (www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/feed-our-crew), but is also keen to involve other charities and organisations that can help the entertainment technology community worldwide.

“I hope all my friends, colleagues, compatriots and competitors in the entertainment sector can show the same solidarity and come together to help all our users and crew members globally,” he added.