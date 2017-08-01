Rise of virtual events, and the Digital Studio Awards

The Digital Studio Awards 2020 - the 16th in its history - is set to be hosted virtually on June 3, 2020.

By now, it is a well-known fact that all physical events and tournaments were suspended indefinitely following the rampant spread of Covid-19.

From the English Premier League and the IPL Cricket tournament to NAB 2020 and Saudi's first ever international film festival - everything took a back seat as we looked to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, in the aftermath of lockdowns and curfews, things are beginning to get back to normal - sort of.

The show must go on, and several of them have gone ahead over the last five weeks. Several companies have turned their attention to webinars and online sessions to present new services and products.

Going virtual with our awards might be a bit strange, uncharted territories given that we hosted a physical awards ceremony for 15 years in a row. However, in a way, it also feels natural and familiar.

For the last two decades we have been reporting on the latest, cutting edge technology in media production, broadcast and its delivery. From cable TV and satellite to streaming platforms, and analogue cameras to 8K modular units - Digital Studio (and Digital Broadcast for the old timers who remember our sister-publication) has always brought the latest news.

Hosting the awards virtually is going to demonstrate a whole new level of content delivery from our team. We might not be able to deliver a match of the day style graphical treat, but we promise to get as close as we can.

In the last few year ITP Media Group has assembled and delivered high quality productions, both for our clients and editorially. On June 3, 2020, we will have a chance to put those skills to test once again.

In case you have any questions and would like to get involved with the first Digital Studio Virtual Awards feel free to write to daniel.fewtrell@itp.com.