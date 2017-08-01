STC customers receive two months Shahid VIP free

STC and MBC Group have signed a joint partnership to offer Shahid VIP, MBC’s premium SVOD service, to STC customers for no additional cost for the duration of two months.

This is in line with both companies’ continued mission to offer customers and audiences the best content from the region and beyond, a press statement said.

STC users now have the opportunity to watch a variety of exclusive and original Arabic TV shows and movies.

Users will also gain access to MBC’s live channels anytime anywhere – thanks to the Shahid app available on smartphones and a number of Smart TVs – directly via their STC account.

Under this new agreement, STC customers will receive a two-month Shahid VIP package free of charge by signing up to the platform using their packages.

Following the promotion the plan will be available for purchase for SAR19.99 per month, which can be directly added to a customer’s STC post-paid monthly bill for convenience.

This partnership comes in conjunction with MBC Group launching an exclusive and diverse set of Arabic-language series and other programmes this Ramadan, in addition to Shahid Originals and Shahid Premieres offering exclusive content shown for the first-time.