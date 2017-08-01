Philippe Leonetti appointed as new CEO of Viaccess-Orca

Published: 6 May 2020 - 5:28 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, has appointed Philippe Leonetti as CEO replacing Paul Molinier.

Leonetti has established expertise in the field of security with over 12 years of experience in senior management roles at Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators.

"Over the course of his career, Leonetti has shown that he is a leader, through and through, guiding Orange through major technological innovations, including the introduction of OTT services, implementation of IoT systems, and support for 5G," said Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière, deputy CEO, technology and global innovation at Orange and chair of the board of Viaccess-Orca.

"Leonetti's leadership, technology know-how, and comprehensive understanding of the industry, especially from the operator side, will drive VO to be a formidable force in the industry, well-equipped to handle the future evolutions of the market. I'd like to thank Paul for his vision and leadership over the years, which set VO on a path for success."

He was previously in charge of the IT and service platform security for France Telecom and then the Orange Group until 2007.

Since 2008, he served as the vice president of smart access for home and mobility and later as the senior vice president of steering of innovation at Orange Group.

"Viaccess-Orca has a strong history of innovation and solution offerings that solve the inherent security challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience," said Leonetti.

"Stepping into this new role, I look forward to leading the company through current and future market transformations, with a focus on global business expansion."

