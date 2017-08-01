Spotify Premium Family now available in the UAE

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 May 2020 - 10:24 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Audio streaming services provider Spotify has made the Spotify Premium Family service available in the UAE.

The service can accommodate up to six premium accounts for a bundled rate of AED31.99.

Since its MENA launch, Spotify has been exploring ways to introduce new content, features and plans to add value to users, the company said in a press statement

With Premium Family, all family members get access to over 50 million tracks and over 1 million podcast titles through their own individual Spotify Premium account.

Apple’s Family Sharing is priced at AED29.99 which includes up to 6 members.

Spotify Premium Family is also now available in Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

