Weyyak adds several new series for Ramadan 2020

Broadcast
News
Published: 7 May 2020 - 12:12 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Weyyak has added several new series for users to enjoy during Ramadan 2020.

Starting off with an exclusive: Al Joker, a crime drama about a mysterious killer who the police are trying to catch before he strikes again. This Syrian production is suspenseful in its story and offers a new take on the genre.

Another exclusive is Ahla Ayam, a gripping series that has generated a lot of excitement due to its cast, particularly the Syrian star: Motasem Al Nahar. Fans are excited to see how his role in the story will pan out. Speaking of story, it revolves around childhood friends who escape the war in their country, moving and settling in elsewhere to face new challenges.

Additionally Two Ramadan series have been added, one of which is Brokar: this new historical show takes us back to the days of French colonization in Syria. Brokar has sparked a lot of interest with fans due to its rich cast of Syrian stars, which include Zuhair Ramadan, Salma Almasri and Rana Abyad.

The other show is Muqabala Maa Al Sayed Adam (Interview With Mr. Adam), which is a thrilling drama that revolves around a medical practitioner (played by Ghassan Massoud). It portrays how his life is turned upside down when he gets involved in the illegal organ trade.

“These are some of the biggest Ramadan productions for this year and they are sure to keep you entertained during this holy month. With these recently additions, Weyyak has also added a new cooking section, to our platform. This section serves as handy portal to several varied cooking programmes which will help you craft the tastiest of iftar meals throughout Ramadan,” a press statement from the company said.


