Emirati sci-fi film Aerials premieres on Netflix

Aerials, regarded as the first Emirati Science Fiction Film, has premiered on Netflix.

The film was first announced with its trailer at IGN Middle East Abu Dhabi in 2015.

The film was distributed by VOX Cinemas and had its world premiere on the 16th of June 2016 across cinemas in the UAE.

Aerials is directed by Dubai based director S. A. Zaidi and produced by Emirati film producer Ghanem Ghubash.

“In fact it's the first Arabic Science Fiction Film in the GCC region,” Zaidi claimed.

Zaidi and Ghubash own company Fat Brothers Films, which is the production company that created Aerials.

Aerials stars veteran Emirati Actor Mansoor AlFeeli who is well known for his role in the Bollywood blockbuster Dishoom. AlFeeli is also set to star in Rami Jaber’s debut film The Misfits.

The lead actor is Sagar AlYasery, who previously collaborated with Zaidi in 2013 on an Emirati Post-Apocalyptic science fiction film called The Sons of Two Suns.

Aerials is a Sci-Fi drama about a couple living in Dubai who are stuck at home because of an alien invasion from outer space.

“Ghanem and I have held a long tradition of pioneering science fiction Arabic films in the region, a genre that is synonymously known around the world as ‘Sinbad Sci-Fi’,” Zaidi tells Digital Studio ME.

“Even though science fiction as a genre is yet to be supported locally and is least likely to generate any financial support in the region we insist on making Arabic Sci-Fi movies. Technically Aerials is a micro low budget movie, just with high production values,” Zaidi adds lamenting the film was made with expensive equipment.

Zaidi added that premiere of Aerials – an indie Emirati science fiction film – on Netflix will help test the region's appetite for the genre."

Zaidi and Ghubash are currently focused on making their upcoming Sci-Fi horror film which is currently in pre-production stage.