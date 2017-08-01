Ross Video integrates with Amazon S3 Glacier storage

With storage requirements increasing exponentially and broadcasters running out of expensive on-premise tape and disk space, a great many content producers have turned to media asset management solutions that include cloud-based storage as part of their archive strategy.

The switch to HD and now 4K-UHD formats combined with an explosion in the amount of content (for digital and complementary platforms) have seen storing and archiving taking on new levels of importance.

The average broadcaster now creates several terabytes of video content every day.

Chris Kelly, product manager for asset management and storage at Ross said: “When it comes to media asset management, we know that our customers value speed to air, reliability, redundancy, ease of use and cost efficiency. When looking at each of these issues, Amazon S3 Glacier is a fantastic solution.”

The Amazon S3 Glacier infrastructure removes the need for broadcasters to maintain costly in-house storage systems and with expedited retrieval, AWS can deliver files within minutes.