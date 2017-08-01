Ross Video integrates with Amazon S3 Glacier storage

Broadcast
News
Published: 1 November 2020 - 11:41 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Ross Video has integrated Amazon S3 Glacier storage, a storage class of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) as an integral part of the Ross range of media asset management and server solutions.

With storage requirements increasing exponentially and broadcasters running out of expensive on-premise tape and disk space, a great many content producers have turned to media asset management solutions that include cloud-based storage as part of their archive strategy.

The switch to HD and now 4K-UHD formats combined with an explosion in the amount of content (for digital and complementary platforms) have seen storing and archiving taking on new levels of importance.

The average broadcaster now creates several terabytes of video content every day.

Chris Kelly, product manager for asset management and storage at Ross said: “When it comes to media asset management, we know that our customers value speed to air, reliability, redundancy, ease of use and cost efficiency. When looking at each of these issues, Amazon S3 Glacier is a fantastic solution.”

The Amazon S3 Glacier infrastructure removes the need for broadcasters to maintain costly in-house storage systems and with expedited retrieval, AWS can deliver files within minutes.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
    Sunset Hospitality CEO says Dubai on par with London, New York and Singapore
      Etihad Airways launches $600m ‘green sukuk’ in aviation first
        Raxio to build Ethiopia’s first ever private data centre
          Samsung and VMWare ramp up their 5G focus with new partnership

            More related galleries

            CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
              CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage
                Speakers announced for the Oil & Gas Future Forum
                  Pictures: Bobcat's new light compaction range developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group
                    Deiptii Taurannii explains the Feng Shui and Vastu powers of her favourite design objects