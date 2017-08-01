EditShare’ launches new Flow panel for DaVinci Resolve studio

EditShare, a technology leader that specialises in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced its Flow Panel for DaVinci Resolve Studio, connecting thousands of users into the wider media ecosystem.

Designed to simplify storytelling, Flow manages media assets and workflows across on-premise and cloud-based tiered storage environments.

The integrated Flow panel, which was developed with Flow's open API, provides DaVinci Resolve users a media gateway to assets and associated metadata. Easy-to-use production tools facilitate advanced remote workflows including seamless proxy editing and review and approvals.



“Our collective customers need freedom and flexibility when it comes to the tools they work with and the same applies to the workflows they need to run their production and business. EditShare and Blackmagic Design have a common goal of aligning customer needs at the forefront of our development and delivering innovative technology to enable the very best storytelling experience,” comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “Many of our customers rely on DaVinci Resolve’s incredible creative toolset day in day out. With the new FLOW panel, our collective customers now have a seamless and secure interface to all the production assets from ingest to delivery, with smart tools that enable them to find content easily and work collaboratively with other team members, regardless of location.”



The Flow Panel for DaVinci Resolve Studio lets editors, colorists, VFX artists and sound mixers move beyond their locally connected storage and search, browse, and access proxy and high resolutions versions of video and audio assets across multiple storage pools and archives. FLOW’s fast production tools can be used to quickly organize assets into folders and cuts-only sequences.

With one click, users can import assets into DaVinci Resolve Studio, including clips, sub clips, and sequence markers. Flow delivers the rich metadata and content directly into the DaVinci Resolve Studio bin and onto the timeline. Users can also upload assets from DaVinci Resolve Studio back into FLOW with one click, facilitating review and approval across the operation.



“EditShare’s focus on developing open platforms and remote collaboration workflows is helping production and post-production businesses adapt to new remote business models in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Jacob Groshek, PhD, research manager, Digital Experience Management for IDC. “They are continuing to evaluate the content supply chain and seek out innovative ways to enhance the user experience that help optimize the return on investment for customers.”