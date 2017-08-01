OSN to double investment in Arabic original production

OSN announced plans to double its investment into Arabic content in 2021 through the launch of OSN Originals.

The Middle East broadcaster’s new content umbrella dedicated wholly to regionally produced content.

The launch of OSN Originals comes hot on the heels of successful partnership with Disney+ Originals back in April 2020.

Under the OSN Originals umbrella comes the recently launched Season 3 of A’adet Regala, a comical food reality TV show Yalla Neta’asha, and a gripping Syrian war drama, No Man's Land in partnership with Fremantle.

The firm announced that a fourth show will be produced, Curfew, a feature-length Egyptian film directed by Egyptian cinema great Amir Ramses.

The film will premiere at the Cairo Film Festival in December.

Now OSN reportedly has more than 1,500 hours of Arabic-language content currently on the platform,

By the end of 2021, Arabic and Original productions will represent 25% of all content on OSN, the Middle East broadcaster announced.

Patrick Tillieux, CEO, OSN said: “Audience demands have evolved, and OSN Originals was borne from the need to meet these demands. We truly believe in the importance of local content and OSN Originals is further testament to our commitment to this. We have structured this as a long-term strategy and priority focus that will translate into a library of unique never-seen-before and never-told-before stories from the region.”

OSN Originals will support regional producers, screenwriters and talent, providing opportunities to connect with audiences across OSN’s expansive network in over 20 countries.