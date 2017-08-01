China-MENA International Trade Digital Expo launches next week

The event will take place through the digital exhibition platform GTW-VE, an online exhibition platform designed and developed by MIE Group.

This event will be hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organised by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC).

The event will serve the trade demands between China and the Middle East & North Africa countries during the Covid 19 pandemic and will further promote the economic and trade relations between China and MENA countries through the digital exhibition platform.

More than 1,300 Chinese companies will showcase their products, services and technologies at the Expo and five Conferences which are focused on different industries will be held concurrently during the event. More than 10,000 professional clients mainly from the Middle East & North Africa region are expected to visit the expo to seek business partnership and trading opportunities.

One of the main highlight of this ten-day event are B2B matchmakings where officials, industry leaders, businessmen, key-players, experts and innovators gather and meet together to interact and share their insights about the market, trade and investment opportunities. Each matchmaking meeting will focus on specific industrial sector including infrastructure and capacity cooperation, food, agriculture and tea, furniture, home decoration, hotel supplies, textile and clothing.