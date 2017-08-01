Unified Streaming’s latest playlist technology enables OTT providers do more

Unified Streaming has announced an enhancement to its video playlist technology for OTT streams that improves engagement with viewers, creates efficiencies in streaming workflows and drives new advertising opportunities.



The playlist technology, which powers the company’s Unified Remix solution, allows broadcasters, operators and streaming platforms to be much more flexible in the way they deliver video. By working with playlists, as opposed to video files, broadcasters and streaming providers are able to manage streams on the fly, via their own CMS, and make the OTT experience more relevant to the end viewer, meanwhile reducing the heavy lifting that file-based workflows require. For example, regional edits and dub plates for local markets can be edited via a CMS rather than in an editing suite, saving huge costs in the encoding, transfer and storage of large video files.



The latest enhancement to Remix provides streams that are curatable to each viewer, opening up new revenue opportunities through personalised advertising, and encouraging more viewer engagement through the addition of enhanced playback experiences.



Simon Westbroek, VP global sales at Unified Streaming said: “Demands on video streaming workflows are growing from all sides, with increased viewer expectation for personalized experiences meeting a need from many broadcasters, operators and streaming platforms to monetize content more effectively and reduce overheads. Unified Remix’s latest playlist enhancements respond to these essential needs by enabling smarter, more dynamic and more relevant video streaming workflows in the most efficient way.”