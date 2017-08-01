EditShare and Blackbird partnership expands cloud video editing workflows

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 November 2020 - 2:01 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

EditShare and Blackbird have joined forces to give media professionals more options when it comes to collaborating and editing video in the cloud.

The integrated solution combines EditShare’s EFS scalable storage, FLOW media management, and open APIs with Blackbird’s cloud video editing and publishing platform.

Optimised for both speed and mobility, Blackbird connects EditShare users into the wider media ecosystem, making content of all types located across storage pools accessible in the proper formats for rapid editing and delivery to multiple platforms and channels.

Conrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare said: “Cloud-based remote collaboration is no longer merely a “nice to have” but a necessity. Video production teams have rapidly pivoted their workflows to take advantage of the cloud’s scalability, flexibility and mobility. The combination of Blackbird and EditShare delivers added value to customers wanting to incorporate quick turnaround editing into a greater production workflow.”

Ian McDonough, CEO, Blackbird said:Our exciting new partnership with EditShare is a great example of industry specialists building interoperable end to end solutions. Media assets stored and managed by EditShare solutions can now be accessed directly through Blackbird’s browser interface where they can be professionally edited and passed back or published.”


