More than 1,000 companies to showcase products at virtual China-MENA conference

More than 1,000 Chinese companies are set to exhibit their products and services at the the China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo, using the digital exhibition platform GTW-VE, according to event organisers.

The online Expo is designated to serve the trade demands between China and the Middle East & North Africa countries during the Covid 19 pandemic crisis to further promote the economic and trade relations between China and the Middle East and North African countries through the digital exhibition platform.

More than 10,000 professional clients mainly from the Middle East & North Africa are expected to visit the expo to seek business partnership and trading opportunities.

China-Middle East & North Africa (Morocco) International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organised by the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC), will run for 10 days from 19 to 28 November 2020. This digital expo will be held through GTW-VE, an online exhibition platform designed and developed by MIE Group.

At the expo, you can explore new marketing approaches and establish contacts with clients and potential trade partners. At the same time, you can also see industry leaders and experts from around the world share their valuable insights at the concurrent meetings during the expo.

A digital trade bridge between China and the Middle East & North Africa

Covid-19 shed massive and severe impact on global business. The Exhibition industry has also been seriously affected, nearly all overseas exhibition plans are cancelled or delayed. In order to alleviate the impact of the pandemic and assist enterprises to maintain and develop their business in Middle East and North Africa, CCPIT hold the online digital exhibition, taking the most advantage of the internet technology, to meet the trade demand of China and countries of the Middle East and North Africa and advance the economic and trade relations between them.

Special launching of ‘anti-epidemic supplies sector’

More than 1,000 Chinese enterprises will showcase their products and services at the Expo, including building materials and hardware, office supplies, furniture and households, gift items, consumer electronics, home appliances, textile and clothing, agriculture and food, as well as medical care products and equipment etc. Aside from the above mentioned industries, the anti-epidemic supplies sector is specially designed to address the difficulties and problems caused by Covid 19.

Digital display and precise B2B matchmaking

Digital exhibitions will play a vital role in resuming productions and facilitating trade in the long run. The expo sets up an online digital exhibition venue to display products and services. Exhibitors are permitted to showcase their products through vivid live broadcasting video meetings and seminars are also conducted with the online platform. Through big data matchmaking and intelligent search engine, precise B2B matching between buyers and sellers would be easy to accomplish, and buyer’s purchase information will be automatically recommended to corresponding exhibitors to facilitate business matching.

Five concurrent B2B matchmakings with different industry focus