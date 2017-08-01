Blackmagic overhauls DaVinci Resolve ground up in version 17

Blackmagic Design announced DaVinci Resolve 17, a major new release with over 300 new features and improvements including HDR grading tools, redesigned primary colour controls, next generation Fairlight audio engine including Fairlight audio core and support for 2,000 real time audio tracks plus dozens of other time saving tools for editors including a redesigned inspector, new bin sorting and metadata clip views.

DaVinci Resolve 17 is a major new release with over 100 new features and 200 improvements.

The colour page features new HDR grading tools, redesigned primary controls, AI based magic mask and more.

Fairlight updates mouse and keyboard edit selection tools so customers can work faster, along with Fairlight Audio Core and FlexBus, a next generation audio engine and busing architecture with support for 2,000 tracks.

Editors get a metadata slate view with bin dividers, zoomed waveforms for audio trimming, smart reframing, a unified inspector and dozens of other time saving tools. In addition, compositions created in Fusion can now be used as an effect, title or transition on the edit and cut pages.

DaVinci Resolve 17 is the biggest update in Fairlight history with new features, tools and core improvements that make it the world’s fastest and highest quality solution for audio post production.

Other top features siphoned out of a list of firsts and many is as follows:

- AI based Magic Mask

- Mesh based warping tool to allow adjustment of two colour para at once

- A new DaVinci Wide Gamut

- Fairlight Audio Core and FlexBus - a next generation audio engine and busing architecture, with support for 2000 tracks

- Metadata slate view with bin dividers to sort and find clips

- Compositions created in Fusion can now be used as an effect, title or transition on the edit and cut pages

DaVinci Resolve 17 public beta is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site.

Importantly the company also stressed that collaboration features for professional users are now available free of charge.