How to keep new OTT subscribers hooked, experts

Regional OTT subscriber numbers increased exponentially over 2020, especially during the stay-home orders at the outset of the pandemic.

While a rise in subscribers has been welcomed by regional OTT players, a more realistic worry is to keep them all hooked on to platforms.

At CABSAT.Virtual (which was held on November 8 and 9, 2020) experts discussed potential methods and means to keep the newly found subscriber base engaged.

“We saw an opportunity and launched the OSN Streaming app and brought Disney+ into the region - people have jumped on it and we’ve seen an increase in engagement and new subscribers,” said Zahra Zayat, SVP-Digital, OTT & Telco, OSN.

“People will stay on the platforms as long as there is something they are willing to watch - we’ve brought in content at a similar time to the theatrical releases. It requires huge activity to keep audiences on the platform and to keep them engaged.”

“When the pandemic started to have an impact, we had to check if we could commit to the same levels of revenue and subscribers,” said Nadine Samra, chief business officer, Weyyak, Zee Entertainment.

“What actually happened was we saw traffic going up - even though we reduced expectations, we saw traffic growing. Users have consumed more content and increased average viewing times. A lot of our focus is on the advertising side. When it comes to the churn of subscribers, it’s low for us because people know why they’re subscribing - we have a big library of content that Arabic audiences really like, and all of our content is only available on Weyyak.”

“Metadata has become so much more important,” said Gracenote’s Geet Lulla emphasised the importance of metadata, which leads to a higher degree of personalisation.

Lulla, who is the managing director for India, Middle East and South-East Asia, said: “Everyone with a decent size smartphone in their pocket can watch what they want to, where they want to. Consumers have realised there is more choice available. It’s important for OTT providers to provide personalisation and more quality content, which requires more metadata.”

Luis Duran, Chief Commercial Officer, Shahid said the pandemic “turbocharged growth”. He said: “In a way, the virus accelerated certain behaviours, like the willingness to pay for content. A lot of people got used to paying for our services. We’re trying to stay at the level of the new normal - subscribers are staying, now they have two or three services and in terms of engagement you can’t expect people to stay in front of the TV for five hours, but I believe we will sustain similar levels.”