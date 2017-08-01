Intigral Partners with Telecom Egypt ‘WE’ and Tpay Mobile for Jawwy TV payment solution

This expansion is being enabled by a strategic partnership with Tpay Mobile, the Middle East and Africa’s leading digital payments platform.

The Jawwy TV app will be available to Egyptian audiences earlier this month. A 30-day free trial of Jawwy TV will be available exclusively to WE subscribers from the date of subscription.

The Jawwy TV app encompasses both linear TV and subscription video on demand (SVOD) offerings, presenting viewers with countless content titles across multiple genres including Western, Arabic, and Khaleeji series and movies, documentaries and lifestyle shows, as well as children’s content.

It also includes over 50 free-to-air and encrypted channels that cater to the tastes and preferences of all family members, such as Rotana, MBC, National Geographic, FOX HD. Moreover, Jawwy TV’s extensive video on demand (VOD) library comprises Jawwy TV Exclusive W1 movies, including the latest Egyptian movies as well as Jawwy TV’s exclusive original productions. Additionally, the app offers aggregated content from leading global content providers such as Fox+, StarzPlay, Cartoon Network, Wide Khaliji, and many more.

The app features include subtitles and audio options in both Arabic and English, parental control tools, rewind features for linear TV content, live TV start over options, a recommendation engine, and the ability to use the app and even play the same content on multiple devices at the same time.

Markus Golder, CEO, Intigral, said: “We are excited to be entering the Egyptian market, where we will present local audiences with a unique and high-quality OTT viewing experience that will enrich their digital entertainment experiences.

“Egypt is one of the biggest growth markets for OTT in MENA, and we are keen to seize this potential by presenting world-class digital entertainment offerings that represent Saudi excellence to audiences beyond the GCC region.”

Sahar Salama, Founder and CEO of TPAY MOBILE said: “TPAY MOBILE’s platform provides one simple integration giving digital entertainment players all-inclusive capabilities for bundling, billing, and multi-channel acquisition access to new markets and audiences covering up to 80% of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) population.”