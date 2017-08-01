Swisscom’s Blue TV switches entirely to Theo Technologies SDKs

Theo Technologies has announced that its THEOplayer solution will be used by Swisscom to deliver its Blue TV (previously known as TV Air) service.

Swisscom will now use THEOplayer across its web clients as well as on connected TVs, simplifying workflows and creating a consistent high quality consumer experience.

Theo Technologies is universal video playback technologies for online media companies and enterprises

The partnership between Swisscom and Theo started back in 2016, when Swisscom adopted THEOplayer to leverage its best-of-breed playback technology and enhance the overall quality of experience across Swisscom TV Air’s web platforms.

As a result, TV Air became one of the most popular streaming services in Switzerland before recently rebranding as blue TV. The service carries a wide selection of premium live and VOD content, including top-flight football from the English Premier League (EPL) and Switzerland’s Raiffeisen Super League, shows from the BBC and National Geographic, the latest Hollywood blockbusters and much more.

The Connected TV platform is in addition to Blue TV’s desktop and mobile web devices that were already supported via THEOplayer.

Connected TV viewers will benefit from quicker start-up times, rapid switching between channels and the ability to cast from mobile and tablet devices to the TV.

As well as potentially reaching a broader audience, Swisscom will be able to apply a single workflow across all devices. This will save significant time and engineering resources as content and applications will no longer need to be updated to suit a myriad of different platforms.

Samuel Schaerli, senior product oat Swisscom, said: “From the beginning of our partnership, Theo Technologies has enabled our subscribers to enjoy a seamless high quality viewing experience of our content across multiple devices and browsers. Theo [solutions] has proven itself to be a valuable extension of our technical team. By leveraging THEOplayer SDKs, we are able to speed up our go-to market time and significantly reduce the complexity and development overhead, while ultimately providing the best Lean Back TV experience.”