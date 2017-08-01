Bridge Technologies joins the Grass Valley technology alliance

Bridge Technologies has become part of the Grass Valley Technology Alliance, the company joins 20 other members in an association that aims to support collaboration across the media production chain, with the ultimate aim of providing an environment that improves purchasing confidence for broadcast providers.



Grass Valley describes its own Technology Alliance as an ‘ecosystem of complementary technologies and services that can be integrated to provide greater efficiency or functionality for customers’.



By joining the Grass Valley Technology Alliance, Bridge Technologies will be able to demonstrate certain assurances to its customers they need to assemble potentially complex broadcasting infrastructures, and the flexibility of multi-vendor solutions, whilst still being certain that the deployment of products from a range of disparate suppliers will work together.



Specifically, as a member of the alliance, Bridge Technologies is bringing its monitoring solutions and expertise to Grass Valley-unified broadcast network setups.

Bridge Technologies' VB440 and GV Orbit system is an example of how the intrinsic complexity of IP networks can be monitored whilst delivering an optimised and progressive analysis solution.



Simen Frostad, chairman, Bridge Technologies said: “Joining the Grass Valley Technology Alliance is about more than just providing customers with the certainty and security of interoperability when they develop their media networks, though that element is of course very important. It’s also about working closely with other technology providers and with trend-setters and pioneers such as Grass Valley themselves, with the aim of pushing forward the boundaries of what can be achieved in the field of media production and distribution.”