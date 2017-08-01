Spotify launches Sawtik, a dedicated platform for Arab female artists

Spotify has launched Sawtik, an initiative to celebrate and amplify the voices of emerging unsigned female artists in MENA, following research that unveiled their deepening underrepresentation in the region’s music scene.

`With female artists comprising less than 13% of those signed by MENA-based labels in the past five years, Sawtik, (Arabic for ‘Your Voice’), will use Spotify’s reach to raise their visibility, while offering them education, networking opportunities and marketing support.

The Sawtik programme has debuted with a line-up of 16 vocalists from the region and Arab superstar Latifa joins as the initiative’s first-ever mentor, referred to as a ‘godmother’ under the programme.

Spotify reports found out that around 60% of aspiring female artists feel stigmatised for pursuing a career in music, where one in two aspiring female artists say they were advised against it. Half of the labels surveyed believe the ratio of female to male Arab artists had declined in the last 10 years due to sociocultural restrictions and female stereotyping.

A quarter of the aspiring artists surveyed believe female stereotyping is making it difficult for them to break into the music industry, where 1 in 2 aspiring female artists have never recorded music, limiting their exposure and source of income to only live performances.

There is a high demand for female-driven Arab music but limited access. 86% of the labels surveyed agree that there is demand for Arab female artists, yet finding new female artists to sign remains challenging.

The same rings true for listeners, where around half of non-mainstream music listeners do not listen to local non-mainstream female artists as they are not aware of any. Half of the labels surveyed say that female artists make up more than 40% of their top 10 performing artists despite representing 25% or less of the labels’ entire catalogue.

Sawtik is hoping to buck the trend. The 16 artists joining the initiative’s launch phase span the region from Morocco to Tunisia, Algeria, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and UAE.

Claudius Boller, managing director for Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Spotify said: “While Arabic music continues to thrive in the region and around the world, female artists continue to be underrepresented. Sawtik is one of the many ways we are looking to amplify the voices of emerging female artists across the Middle East and North Africa and use Spotify’s global reach to further their careers. We are only beginning this journey, and with Latifa joining Sawtik as the initiative’s first godmother, the artists will have an extraordinary mentor who will provide guidance and knowledge.”