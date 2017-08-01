ZEE5 partnership with Lulu Exchange to help it reach over 100,000 consumers

Broadcast
News
Published: 18 November 2020 - 9:47 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

ZEE5 Global signed a partnership with Lulu Exchange, with an aim to reach over 100,000 consumers across Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

The partnership is set to enable Lulu Exchange consumers to avail a 1-month free subscription of Zee5 Global against a successful transaction.

The offer will be made available to all customers who transact via LuLu Exchange, either through the Lulu Money App or the company’s physical branches.

ZEE5 has over 125,000 hours of Indian TV shows, movies, news and videos, ZEE5 offers the largest bouquet of content across 18 languages to its audiences across the globe.

With this partnership, Zee5 Global and Lulu Exchange aim to jointly strengthen their presence in the Middle East.
