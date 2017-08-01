Dubai’s MediaCast to host Virtual Summit in November

The two day summit, set to be held on November 25 and 26, will showcase a number products and demonstrations.

The Dubai-based distributor is targeting the video production audience in the Middle East from all walks of life, bringing together manufacturers such as Blackmagic Design, NewTek, Universal Audio, Focusrite and Matrox to name a few.

The live virtual event will showcase what’s new in the market, interact with the brands, and learn about how each of these brands are enabling people around the world to connect and communicate with each other with high quality video content production.

Each day will run a seven-hour session featuring different brands offering an insight into their technology and products.

Jaffer Sadique, head of marketing and business development, MediaCast said: “In addition to the value and all things interesting about this event in relevance to these times, what is also unique about it is that the event itself is a demonstration of what is capable when you have the right products and the knowhow to utilise it. It is at the same time an event that will educate with its content, and then educate more through the simple fact that this is held entirely using these products that we are talking about in the event.”