IoGates integrates with SoundFlow to connect picture and sound

IoGates is integrating its Smart Link File Sharing solution with the SoundFlow collaboration workflow platform for Pro Tools, enabling sound designers to automate file sharing and speed up post production review and approval processes.

IoGates is optimised for media production with bidirectional capabilities that allow users to annotate, track history, send notifications and even automatically update projects and add comments.

Its encryption and two factor authentication, personalised watermarking, DRM, and timed access make it one of the most secure file sharing solutions in the industry. The new integration with SoundFlow connects picture and sound, allowing Pro Tools users to share properly packaged files and add feedback with comments to the timeline.

“The review process for sound design is often extensive and complex. Comments can come from 10 different sources and span time zones and calendar months for any given project. Trying to share back and forth using solutions like WeTransfer, Dropbox or email is incredibly inefficient and fraught with mistakes. You want to streamline the process so that comments are traceable and in one place and that the content you are sending is properly packaged,” comments Christian Munk Scheuer, CEO, SoundFlow.

“SoundFlow and ioGates automate the packaging of your files, ensuring video and audio are in sync and transcoded for preview on any platform including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Your client receives correctly packaged previews with the ability to comment right to the timecode. This eliminates any misinterpretation on feedback saving an immense amount of time that can be put back into being creative. ”

Serving as a hub for feedback, ioGates and SoundFlow give Pro Tools users the ability to select any portion of the timeline and share with individuals or teams. Shared as an ioGates Smart Link, files are indexed for tracking and encoded to play on any device.

Current SoundFlow users with an active SoundFlow Cloud Pro subscription can access a free, limited version of ioGates through the SoundFlow Notes app. A full version of ioGates is availble for purchase starting today.