Medianet optimises video streaming service delivery with Harmonic

Maldives pay TV network Medianet has announced that it will be using Harmonic's EyeQ content-aware encoding (CAE) to optimise video streaming and television service delivery.

Powered by the latest developments in AI, EyeQ CAE significantly reduces Medianet's CDN costs while enabling the operator to deliver consistent, high-quality video experiences to subscribers on all screens.

"In the Maldives, bandwidth is expensive. We needed a solution that would immediately and effectively reduce our content delivery costs," said Ahmed Shafeeu, CEO at Medianet. "With Harmonic's EyeQ technology, we've been able to save a dramatic percentage of our CDN usage while maintaining an outstanding quality of experience for our viewers."

Harmonic's EyeQ CAE reduces streaming congestion by cutting bandwidth requirements up to 50% compared to traditional encoding methods, allowing Medianet to optimise video quality over any delivery network. EyeQ technology is 100% standards-compliant with all formats, codecs, encoding schemes and resolutions, future-proofing Medianet's video delivery workflow. Medianet has been a longtime user of Harmonic HEVC encoding for its cable and satellite delivery.