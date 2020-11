A new TV channel Ashraq News, which is available across linear and digital platforms, has been launched in Saudi Arabia.

The channel is said to provide an insightful and diverse mix of political and economic news, programmes and documentaries.

Led by a team of prominent Arab media professionals, Asharq News uses latest technologies, it said in a statement.

Asharq News’ 24/7 news segments bring content to Arab audiences in the Middle East region and the rest of the world.