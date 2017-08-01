Sony launches pro-grade FX6 full-frame camera

Sony’s Cinema Line, which also includes the VENICE and FX9 cameras, delivers a coveted filmic look cultivated from extensive experience in digital cinema production, as well as enhanced operability thanks to an innovative body design, extensive durability and intuitive customisability.



As part of the Cinema Line, the FX6 incorporates Sony’s core technologies of image sensor, processing engine, and AF (autofocus) performance. FX6 is also compatible with the wide range of Sony E-mount lenses for creative flexibility.



Ryo Ochi, general manager, digital imaging division, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific said: “With the advancement of our Cinema Line, we are dedicated to enabling the extraordinary skills and talent of today’s content creators and cinematographers. The FX6 leverages technology from Sony’s Venice cinema camera and combines it with the best of Sony’s innovative Alpha mirrorless camera technology.”

The new camera features a 10.2 MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor that delivers a 15+ stop wide dynamic rangei with high sensitivity and low noise.

FX6’s base sensitivity is ISO 800 with an enhanced sensitivity setting of ISO 12,800 - expandable to 409,600 - for shooting in low and very low light conditions.

It is capable of recording in XAVC All Intra 4:2:2 10-bit depth with image quality in DCI 4K (4096 x 2160 – up to 60p), QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120pvi) and FHD (1920x1080 – up to 240p) for detailed slow motion.

When more convenient file sizes are needed, FX6 can record in XAVC Long GOP 4:2:0 8-bit QFHD 4K (3840 x 2160 – up to 120p) and 4:2:2 10-bit FHD (1920x1080 – up to 240p).

The FX6 also includes a BIONZ XR image processing engine, first used in the new Sony Alpha 7S III camera, providing up to four times faster processing performance compared to the FS5 II.Drawing inspiration from Sony Alpha’s AF features, FX6 comes with the company’s Fast Hybrid AF by combining 627-point focal plane phase-detection AF with advanced Face Detection and Real-time Eye AF in high frame rates with continuous AF, allowing camera operators to effortlessly and precisely track fast-moving subjects in slow motion without losing focus.