Stats Perform and NativeWaves to offer new second screen offering

The groundbreaking tool combines the data and analytic strengths of Stats Perform with the advanced streaming and multi-channel synchronisation technology offered by solutions and media experience company NativeWaves.

The new platform lets fans create their own personalised viewer experience, overlaying video angles they choose and the data and information they want to see, creating a unique second screen experience that can be leveraged by broadcast and OTT providers.

Based in Austria, NativeWaves uses ultra-low latency streaming technology to deliver a high precision synchronisation solution that allows audiences to choose what they want to see.

It provides instant access to alternate camera angles, audio and data feeds without any lagging sequences or interruptions to enhance the viewing experience.

Eva Wimmers, CEO, NativeWaves said: “Combining the vast array of data, analytics and insights from Stats Perform with the technology from NativeWaves allows us to complement each other and create a unique experience that offers broadcasters a range of monetization opportunities.”

The product was made possible through collaboration with Stats Perform product incubator, which helped bring the latest AI-powered insights and content to the product.

Wayne Ford, SVP global partners and channels, Stats Perform said: “The new solution combines NativeWaves’ ultra-low latency streaming and synchronisation capabilities with Stats Perform’s advanced data and sports insights, letting fans watch a match using the video angle and information they care about the most. This is the future of sports viewership and we are thrilled to kick off this project with NativeWaves.”

The initial offering from Stats Perform and NativeWaves will target soccer and will be rolled out to select customers in the coming months. Moving forward, other sports will be included.