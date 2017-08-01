The changing face of home entertainment

The past few months have witnessed an epochal shift – not just in how we work and learn, but also in how we relax, and how we consume media and entertainment. This year, we have witnessed little to no summer blockbuster films due to the multiple challenges caused by Covid-19.

When cinemas shut down to contain the spread of the virus, big budget films such as Trolls World Tour went straight to digital platforms, making nearly $100 million over three weeks.

Netflix viewers in the Middle East have been treated to a bonanza of regional content as the platform added 44 iconic Arabic films – from Seraa Fil Milna to Capernaum.

While streaming platforms have disrupted the business of cinema, they have also stimulated certain retail segments such as consumer electronics. The global smart TV market was expected to reach USD293.5bn globally by 2025, before the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s still early to evaluate the effect of the coronavirus on several sectors, but consumer electronics has been a bright spot. We have seen increased interest from shoppers, keen to enhance their home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. From televisions and home theatres systems to speakers and soundbars, shoppers are looking for value across their purchasing – eschewing meaningless bells and whistles for well made, genuinely innovative products that are also affordable.

As consumer behavior has shifted in these times, businesses also need to be more empathetic and customer-centric to retain their customers. Part of this is recognising that the entire purchase ecosystem has to evolve to meet consumers’ economic, psychological and social requirements.

Recent Criteo research revealed that while consumer spending is still sluggish in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 64% of consumers are making more online purchases now. It’s clear that for businesses looking to operate in the new normal, online retail has to be an essential component of their strategy. E-commerce in the region is forecast to grow on the back of platforms such as Amazon and Noon in the UAE and Jumia in Africa.

With an average annual growth rate of 25%, e-commerce in the region has been growing slightly ahead of the global average. The GCC and Egypt account for 80% of the e-commerce market, and they have been growing at a 30% annual rate, more than twice as fast as the rest of MENA . The digital infrastructure that the UAE offers has also enabled this healthy growth of e-commerce. There is an abundance of online retailers delivered throughout the country to a digitally enabled population, most of which uses the internet, according to the report by Visa Middle East and The Department of Economic Development (DED).

Content continues to be king, through all these upheavals and people are consuming more streaming media than ever before. In line with this demand for content is the demand for affordable, high quality

LED TVs. As we enter a new normal, with an altered business landscape and social distancing defining leisure activities, it’s no wonder that families are still largely staying home and preferring to watch high-quality content from the comfort and safety of their living rooms. For now, home audiences can look forward to a dizzying choice of streaming content and innovative, affordable LED TVs to watch it on.