Mobile TV Group adds For-A telestrators for live sports production

FOR-A Corporation of America today announced Mobile TV Group, which maintains a fleet of more than two dozen mobile production units across major US cities, added four new FVW-700 telestrators to its live production trucks this year, including two last month.

Based in Englewood, Colorado, Mobile TV Group provides live production services extensively for NBA, NHL, and MLB coverage, among other projects.

“Telestrators are an important part of live sports coverage” explained Nick Garvin, COO of Mobile TV Group. “We’ve been standardising with FOR-A telestrators in our mobile units for years because they are reliable and easy to use.”

“FOR-A has been making telestrators for decades, and the FVW-700 has become an industry standard for production trucks over the past few years,” said David Morris, FOR-A western regional sales manager.

“Live sports production is a mainstay for broadcasters and cable networks, and schedules are starting to return to pre-COVID levels. The FVW-700 helps Mobile TV Group deliver more engaging sports content reliably and affordably.”

With extensive creative options for on-screen annotating, the FVW-700 telestrator is available in three configurations to fit specific needs, including 4K, HDMI, and all-in-one models. Users can draw freehand, as well as straight lines and graphic shapes, using a variety of lines, thickness, edge width, and colours.