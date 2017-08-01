MotoGP adds AR and virtual elements to spice up broadcast

Broadcast
News
Published: 21 November 2020 - 10:34 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MotoGP has upped the graphical elements of its broadcast having tied up with Vizrt, adding augmented and virtual reality elements.

The Viz Arena software enhances sports coverage during live broadcasts with virtual and augmented reality graphics added over stands in a stadium, beneath players on the field, or in the case of MotoGP, on the infield of a race track.

Dorna, the exclusive commercial and TV rights holder for MotoGP and other leading motorcycle racing championships, began experimenting with Viz Arena at the end of the 2019 season.

Despite rollout plans being delayed by the pandemic, MotoGP returned to screens in July with Viz Arena being used from the start on the live broadcast.

“Our fans crave real-time data during races that help tell the story unfolding on the track. It’s as important as the race itself,” said Sergi Sendra, Senior Director, Media Content, Technical and Production Departments at Dorna. “Viz Arena helps us deliver that in a visually compelling way that brings even more excitement to our viewing audience.”

Viz Arena employs image-based camera tracking and image processing which enables tracking of cameras in real-time, based on the video feed only and makes it possible to apply virtual graphics from the studio.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

SAUDIA welcomes G20 Summit with special livery
    Saudi Ministry Of Transport completes Jadeedah Arar port road network
      Sika enhances operations in Dubai and upgrades production
        Hutchison Ports Sohar deploys remote-controlled rubber-tyred gantry cranes
          Why the coronavirus crisis hasn't killed the A380

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
              In pictures: The Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 judging panel met to decide this year's winners
                Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
                  YODEZEEN transforms the interiors of a Soviet-era building into this Instagrammable restaurant
                    Talented Mumbai designer Avni Sejpal brings light to commercial projects using inspiration from the natural world