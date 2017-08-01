Antenna Hungaria launches world’s most advanced digital terrestrial TV service

Budapest-based telecommunications service-provider Antenna Hungária has successfully launched the world’s most advanced digital terrestrial television service.

Completed in partnership with Dr Arjang Zadeh and the Azdio mediaClass product division, the new service has been introduced across Hungary.

Social distancing restrictions introduced during 2020 have resulted in dramatic changes to television viewing demands.

Antenna Hungária’s new service will address these changes. All programmes on the new platform will be available via DTT broadcast and IP linear TV with catch up and re-start, alongside VOD and SVOD services. Viewers can watch whatever they want, whenever they want, on TV, PC, iOS and Android devices.

The new platform also offers a unique advanced multi-tenant functionality. Tenants such as independent broadcasters will be able to connect to the Antenna Hungária platform with their own billing systems and any other functionality they choose to offer.

The mediaClass OTT solution supports TV Platform as a Service (PaaS) operation, setting a new bar in advanced DTT services.

“The On Demand side of the services is one of the biggest shifts in our customer experience to date,” comments Antenna Hungária’s commercial director, Gyöngyvér Gerlei.

“The mediaClass platform will allow us to deliver an ever increasing set of services, capture new revenue streams and support new tenants with seamless multi-billing.”