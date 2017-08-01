Hallmark launches pay service on YouTube

Broadcast
News
Published: 22 November 2020 - 7:02 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on demand service by Crown Media Family Networks, is available on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV subscribers can get Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on option for $5.99 a month, following a seven-day free trial, in some markets.

YouTube TV, currently only available in the US, is priced at a lofty $65.

Hallmark Movies Now will offer 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark branded original content.

The channel was launched in 2017 and is also available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire platforms.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Aviation sector gets a vital boost from Serco
    Remember your retro outfits for the The Hotelier Awards 2020
      There's a five-day holiday in UAE next week
        First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
          Abu Dhabi’s first Cove Beach to open from Friday, November 27

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
              First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                    In pictures: The Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 judging panel met to decide this year's winners