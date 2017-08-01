Hallmark launches pay service on YouTube

Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on demand service by Crown Media Family Networks, is available on YouTube TV.
YouTube TV subscribers can get Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on option for $5.99 a month, following a seven-day free trial, in some markets.
YouTube TV, currently only available in the US, is priced at a lofty $65.
Hallmark Movies Now will offer 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark branded original content.
The channel was launched in 2017 and is also available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire platforms.