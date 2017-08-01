MBC’s Shahid bags all of Rotana’s channels for VIP platform

Broadcast
News
Published: 22 November 2020 - 12:40 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

MBC Group and Rotana Media Group are joining forces to bring Rotana’s TV channels to Shahid VIP, MBC Group’s premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform.

Rotana’s best TV content will also be made available on-demand so that subscribers can watch it anytime, anywhere in the region.

This long-term partnership will allow Shahid VIP to expand its Arabic content offering as it continues to deliver on its mission to entertain MENA audiences through a best-in-class streaming service.

Rotana Media Group’s TV channels (including Rotana Cinema, Rotana Khalijia, Rotana+, Rotana Classic, Rotana Kids, Rotana Drama and Rotana Music) will all be available to stream live in high definition (HD) on Shahid VIP starting November 22 across the MENA region.

Additionally, Rotana’s content – comprising hundreds of premium Arabic titles released every year – will be available on-demand from December.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman, MBC Group said: “One year ago we signed our first partnership with Rotana Media Group, which contributed immensely to the Shahid VIP success story in 2020. Taking our collaboration to the next level was a natural step as we continue to enhance the Shahid VIP value proposition.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Siemens Energy to upgrade and expand services at Jebel Ali L2 power and water station in Dubai
    Trina Solar renews the global brand for its tracker business
      Empower attends UN Meetings on Energy and Environment
        Middle East will need $685bn-worth of aircraft to meet demand in 20 years, says report
          Aviation sector gets a vital boost from Serco

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East