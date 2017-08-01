MBC’s Shahid bags all of Rotana’s channels for VIP platform

MBC Group and Rotana Media Group are joining forces to bring Rotana’s TV channels to Shahid VIP, MBC Group’s premium subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform.

Rotana’s best TV content will also be made available on-demand so that subscribers can watch it anytime, anywhere in the region.

This long-term partnership will allow Shahid VIP to expand its Arabic content offering as it continues to deliver on its mission to entertain MENA audiences through a best-in-class streaming service.

Rotana Media Group’s TV channels (including Rotana Cinema, Rotana Khalijia, Rotana+, Rotana Classic, Rotana Kids, Rotana Drama and Rotana Music) will all be available to stream live in high definition (HD) on Shahid VIP starting November 22 across the MENA region.

Additionally, Rotana’s content – comprising hundreds of premium Arabic titles released every year – will be available on-demand from December.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, chairman, MBC Group said: “One year ago we signed our first partnership with Rotana Media Group, which contributed immensely to the Shahid VIP success story in 2020. Taking our collaboration to the next level was a natural step as we continue to enhance the Shahid VIP value proposition.”