New Auto-Tune Hybrid with pro tools launched for Avid

Broadcast
News
Published: 22 November 2020 - 1:22 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Antares Audio Technologies, inventors of Auto-Tune and a global leader in pitch correction and vocal effects, announced Auto-Tune Hybrid, a new edition of Auto-Tune created exclusively for use with Avid Pro Tools platforms.

Hybrid is optimised to take advantage of Avid’s DSP-based hardware, giving Pro Tools users more processing power and delivering the ultimate Auto-Tune experience. Hybrid also works on native systems when Pro Tools users aren’t using DSP-based hardware.

This makes Hybrid perfect for everything from mixing on a laptop to using Auto-Tune in real time in both the studio and live performances.

"Auto-Tune Hybrid delivers the features and performance professional mixers, producers, and engineers need to be successful in today’s studio and live environments.” says Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares.

François Quereuil, director of product management at Avid said: "By working together to integrate Auto-Tune technology and Avid’s hardware we’ve unlocked even more potential. Together we’re now offering a complete set of professional effects designed to take vocal production to a whole new level.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Siemens Energy to upgrade and expand services at Jebel Ali L2 power and water station in Dubai
    Trina Solar renews the global brand for its tracker business
      Empower attends UN Meetings on Energy and Environment
        Middle East will need $685bn-worth of aircraft to meet demand in 20 years, says report
          Aviation sector gets a vital boost from Serco

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East