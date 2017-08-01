Top 5 cine cameras of 2020

Canon C300 III

Like the FX 6, the C300 mark III is another camera that was launched in the pandemic-hit 2020. The mark III is a successor to the 2015-launched EOS C300 Mark II. Its sensor, an all-new Super 35mm 4K CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor, has a modular design with the ability to record in multiple formats. The DGO sensor, which enhances HDR output exceeding 16-stops of dynamic range, is similar to that of the EOS C500 Mark II launched last year.

The C300 III has the ability to record up to 120fps in 4K Cinema RAW Light or XF-AVC – the camera is suitable for various productions – from documentaries and commercials to corporate videos and dramas.

We must mention, it was a toss-up whether to include the C200 instead of the C300 in this list as it does stick out in terms of its superior price point.

Price: $11,000

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K

Whether you are looking to film 6K content, or simply oversample for 4K purposes, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K cameras revolutionised the affordable cine camera landscape when it came out a few years ago. The slightly older Pocket Cinema 4K camera is equally capable but has some drawbacks mainly because of its sensor size.

The 4K uses a 4/3 sensor as compared to the 6K which uses a Super 35 sensor (on par with an APS-C sensor). On the numbers front the 6K’s senor is much larger in comparison to the 4K that means it is able to let in more light, making the 6K ideal for low light situations.

The Pocket Cinema 6K comes with a full HD 5-inch LCD touch screen, and when it comes to native user interfaces, Blackmagic is by far the best (at least in my eyes). The UI is clean and easy to read, with big toggle switches and controls. It’s a minimalist design that Marie Kondo would be proud of.

Price: $2,500

Sony FX 6

The newest entrant in the compact cinema game – the Sony FX 6 was recently launched to co-exist with the FX 9. As part of the Cinema Line, which includes the company’s Venice and FX 9, the FX 6 incorporates Sony’s core technologies of image sensor, processing engine, and AF (autofocus) performance. FX6 is also compatible with the wide range of Sony E-mount lenses for creative flexibility.

The new camera features a 10.2 MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor that delivers a 15+ stop wide dynamic rangei with high sensitivity and low noise.

If you are an all-out Sony user the FX 6 is a no-brainer. Getting into the Sony camera ecosystem often means spending heavily on glass, and the FX 6 is properly capable camera to put on your shelf besides its mirrorless and professional range of cameras.

Price: $6,000

RED DRAGON-X

It’s hard to not include RED cameras on a list of the best cine cameras. Red is best known for its modular 8K cameras that took the market by storm when it was launched close to half a decade ago. But the company announced the DSMC2 DRAGON-X – a 5K camera in 2018, which was available to the masses in 2019.

The DRAGON-X has a 5K resolutions and uses a Super 35 sensor system, along with 16.5 stops of dynamic range, 5K resolution up to 96 fps in full format and 120 fps at 5K 2.4:1. Consistent with the rest of RED’s DSMC2 line-up, the DRAGON-X offers 300 MB/s data transfer speeds and simultaneous recording of REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR.

Price: $4,950

Z Cam E2-S6

At first you will be forgiven to assume that the Z Cam E2 is a unit from RED. After all RED pioneered the square block design that we have seen so many mid-level cine cameras take after. The E2-S6 sports a Super 35 sensor and pumps out 6K resolution. Like the Blackmagic, the E2-S6 (Z Cam must consider working on its nomenclature, me thinks) uses EF Mount lenses which means a wide pool of readily available glass from your cupboard.

ZCam E2-S6 is capable of 14 stops of dynamic range and shooting 6K at up to 48fps. The S6 can shoot up to 120 fps in full HD, but for 6K it maxes out at 75ps. But it can shoot Open gate, 6K via DCI at 2.4:1 .

Price: $2,500