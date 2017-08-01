Dalet launches new service for news production

Dalet has launched Dalet Pyramid – a solution for unified news operations - which provides an integrated solution for news production, content management and multi-platform distribution, all accessible through a web-based user experience.

It’s being offered on a subscription basis allowing it to be natively deployed in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid configuration.

Propelling digital-first multiplatform workflows, the new solution is designed to offer remote workforces comprehensive editorial, graphics and distribution tools accessible from desktop and mobile devices.

“Editorial and production teams need to collaborate more efficiently on stories for all platforms from any location. Conversely, audiences love their news and want access on their favorite device, at all times," said Raoul Cospen, director of product strategy, News at Dalet.

“With Dalet Pyramid we have completely revamped the user workspace to offer an exceptional creative experience and all the conveniences you expect from a modern architecture including native-cloud support, configurable workflows, scalability, enterprise-level security, frequent feature updates and accessibility across devices. It's one platform to serve your entire multichannel news operations.”

With Dalet Pyramid, production tasks such as ingest, scripting, audio and video editing, digital versioning and graphics are always connected to the story, enabling multi-user collaboration and speeding up news delivery to audiences.