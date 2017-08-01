Maxon releases two massive updates to 3D software products

Maxon has launched two major new suite updates: the Red Giant Trapcode Suite 16 and Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite 14.

Updates to Trapcode Suite - a set of 11 tools for particle simulation and 3D effects for motion graphics and VFX - include new physics models, behaviors and a new type of emitter in Trapcode Particular, plus smaller updates to Trapcode Form and Trapcode Mir.

Magic Bullet Suite 14 - a set of seven tools for colour correction, finishing and film looks - includes new color workflows and powerful tools in Magic Bullet Looks and Magic Bullet Colorista.

Trapcode Suite 16 and Magic Bullet Suite 14 are also included as part of both the Red Giant Complete and Maxon One product bundles.