Sennheiser launches two new high-end mics

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 1:04 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sennheiser has launched two new microphones for stage environments, especially when loud instruments are close to vocalists.

The large-diaphragm, dynamic stage microphone combines a direct, head-on sound with a tight super-cardioid pick pattern, providing not only maximum isolation from other on-stage sound sources but also an extremely high level of feedback resistance.

Kai Lange, senior product manager with Sennheiser said that the MD 445 is the most powerful unit in Sennheiser’s MD range.

He said: “The MD 445 provides direct, high-resolution sound giving vocals a totally new richness, intensity and assertiveness.”

The acoustics of the MD 445 have been tailored to modern stage set-ups with B stages and runways in front of the PA.

At the core of the acoustic design is a newly developed voice coil made of lightweight aluminium-copper.

Dynamics are wide at 146 dB(A) and the microphone can handle sound pressure levels of up to 163 dB/1 kHz.

The MD 445 features a metal casing and has a shock-mounted capsule to protect it from structure-borne noise. A hum compensating coil protects the microphone against electromagnetic interference.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dubai-based Nakheel ushers in new chief executive officer
    Hoick co-founder on how EAHM helped pave his path to success
      UAE occupancy rates average above 50 percent in October 2020
        Valor brings in development veteran to power Middle East debut
          Take a look at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach’s new ocean view villa

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East