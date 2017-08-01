Sennheiser launches two new high-end mics

The large-diaphragm, dynamic stage microphone combines a direct, head-on sound with a tight super-cardioid pick pattern, providing not only maximum isolation from other on-stage sound sources but also an extremely high level of feedback resistance.

Kai Lange, senior product manager with Sennheiser said that the MD 445 is the most powerful unit in Sennheiser’s MD range.

He said: “The MD 445 provides direct, high-resolution sound giving vocals a totally new richness, intensity and assertiveness.”

The acoustics of the MD 445 have been tailored to modern stage set-ups with B stages and runways in front of the PA.

At the core of the acoustic design is a newly developed voice coil made of lightweight aluminium-copper.

Dynamics are wide at 146 dB(A) and the microphone can handle sound pressure levels of up to 163 dB/1 kHz.

The MD 445 features a metal casing and has a shock-mounted capsule to protect it from structure-borne noise. A hum compensating coil protects the microphone against electromagnetic interference.