Vevo expands global reach through partnership with NetRange

Vevo and NetRange, a smart TV and OTT systems manufacturer, announced a collaboration to widen access to Vevo’s music video service to smart TVs in nearly a dozen countries powered by the NetRange Smart TV App Store.

Vevo is hoping to advance its distribution capabilities at a global level through a series of partnerships in the connected television space.

With 26% year-on-year global growth (Jan-Aug 2020 vs Jan-Aug 2019) of music video consumption across connected television devices, music video on the TV is enjoying a significant return to the living room.

Rob Christensen, VP advanced television, Vevo said: “The partnership brings our catalogue of music videos to millions more television screens through their NetRange's networks. We are seeing very strong growth across our CTV partnerships, giving us the opportunity to make our content available to music fans across the world.”

NetRange will join a portfolio of existing Vevo partners, including; YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Virgin Media, Sky, Vewd, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus and more.

Tim Schröeder, CEO, NetRange said: “Specialist music channels drove the first wave, with the broadcaster setting the agenda and the playlist. The second wave is driven by the consumer, who is now firmly in control thanks to the power of the app. By enabling Vevo to distribute content to the NetRange Smart TV App Store, we are expanding the number of consumers that can enjoy Vevo’s awesome catalogue of over 450,000 music videos.”