XRS e-sports association pushing for blended sporting activities

The launch, which took place in Munich, Helsinki, and Zurich, was initiated by four CEOs and founders of companies in the rapidly growing industry.

The XRS association is aiming to promote physical activity by combining sports, technology and gaming.

The association is set to bring major product manufacturers, operators and sponsors together on a global platform.

The aim is to share knowledge, create standards, form and educate addressable interest groups, and shape thefuture of mixed reality sports and competitions.

According to a media statement, XRS is focused on raising public awareness for mixed reality sport and its benefits in the sports, education and health industry.

The office-bearers include Markos Aristides Kern who will head XRS as its chairman. Aristides said: “As startups in this exciting field, we have seen the immense potential of disruption. With the rapid increase in global demand, interest by big brands and governmental institutions, we see a big need of a neutral entity like an association to further fuel this development.”

Other members of the Anna Lisa Martin-Niedecken, chairwoman; Dr. Raine Kajastila, as the secretary; and Michael Schmidt as treasurer.

Martin-Niedecken added: With the XRS association, we want to make a sustainable contribution to building a bridge between analog and digital sports, bringing people together in attractive body-centered worlds of experience and letting them write new stories.