ZEE5 set to give platform to independent filmmakers

ZEE5 is inviting entries for content created in any language across fiction and non-fiction TV shows, movies, documentaries, stories, short films, music videos and more.

The duration for music videos or albums can be between 3 to 5 minutes, and audio-visual content comprising of episodic content, film, web-series etc. must have a minimum duration of 30 minutes.

The window to send entries in will be open for a month. An expert panel of judges at ZEE5 will shortlist the top 50 entries which will then be premiered exclusively on the platform.

ZEE5 will also drive promotional efforts around the content globally on behalf of the filmmakers.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “As a global platform, we’re often approached by people across markets for opportunities to showcase their content on ZEE5. An initiative like this will not only bring to the fore hidden gems from different countries but also add vastly to our already rich content library, and I eagerly look forward to watching the shortlisted entries.”