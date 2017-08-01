ZEE5 set to give platform to independent filmmakers

Broadcast
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 6:27 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
ZEE5 launched a Global OTT content festival that will give independent filmmakers, students of cinema, and young content creators a global platform to showcase their talent on and find audiences across more than 190 countries.

ZEE5 is inviting entries for content created in any language across fiction and non-fiction TV shows, movies, documentaries, stories, short films, music videos and more.

The duration for music videos or albums can be between 3 to 5 minutes, and audio-visual content comprising of episodic content, film, web-series etc. must have a minimum duration of 30 minutes.

The window to send entries in will be open for a month. An expert panel of judges at ZEE5 will shortlist the top 50 entries which will then be premiered exclusively on the platform.

ZEE5 will also drive promotional efforts around the content globally on behalf of the filmmakers.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “As a global platform, we’re often approached by people across markets for opportunities to showcase their content on ZEE5. An initiative like this will not only bring to the fore hidden gems from different countries but also add vastly to our already rich content library, and I eagerly look forward to watching the shortlisted entries.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ras Al Khaimah partners with India's SpiceJet to fly to 28 destinations
    Ras Al Khaimah latest to offer hotel discounts to frontline workers
      Bright future for hotels in the UAE as 99 percent of Emiratis miss staying in them
        Dubai is the ‘premier league of restaurants’, says Taiko founder
          MICE sector license renewal fees slashed 50 percent by Ras Al Khaimah Ruler

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East
                In pictures: The Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 judging panel met to decide this year's winners
                  Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Jumeirah GM
                    YODEZEEN transforms the interiors of a Soviet-era building into this Instagrammable restaurant