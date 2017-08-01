Amazon adds dynamic ABR configuration features to Elemental MediaConvert

AWS Elemental MediaConvert has added a new feature called Automated ABR Configuration, which automatically customises the ABR (Adaptive Bit Rate) encoding configuration for each source video.

Automated ABR Configuration simplifies the set-up of transcoding, optimises video quality, and reduces ABR package size.

Automated ABR Configuration is available at no additional cost for MediaConvert jobs in the on-demand, ‘Professional’ pricing tier, the company announced.

ABR packages are created when encoding video content for OTT distribution to web players, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

ABR packages contain multiple renditions of a video, encoded in a range of bitrates and resolutions.

Each viewer's player can dynamically pick the rendition that meets the current bandwidth restrictions while playing back the content smoothly.

Today, when ABR packages are created it requires operators to carefully select the bitrates, resolutions, and the quantity and distribution of renditions.

The ideal package configuration varies depending on the specific content being encoded, because the visual complexity of the content affects how the content can best be compressed.

Automated ABR Configuration automates this setup for you and allows MediaConvert to pick the ideal rendition configuration based on a content classification analysis performed during the encoding process.

Leveraging Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate (QVBR) mode in MediaConvert to optimize the bitrate efficiency of each rendition, Automated ABR Configuration further optimises the ABR package size by preventing redundant or overlapping renditions within each package.

MediaConvert allows audio and video providers to easily transcode on-demand content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery.