Amazon adds dynamic ABR configuration features to Elemental MediaConvert

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 11:11 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

AWS Elemental MediaConvert has added a new feature called Automated ABR Configuration, which automatically customises the ABR (Adaptive Bit Rate) encoding configuration for each source video.

Automated ABR Configuration simplifies the set-up of transcoding, optimises video quality, and reduces ABR package size.

Automated ABR Configuration is available at no additional cost for MediaConvert jobs in the on-demand, ‘Professional’ pricing tier, the company announced.

ABR packages are created when encoding video content for OTT distribution to web players, mobile devices, and smart TVs.

ABR packages contain multiple renditions of a video, encoded in a range of bitrates and resolutions.

Each viewer's player can dynamically pick the rendition that meets the current bandwidth restrictions while playing back the content smoothly.

Today, when ABR packages are created it requires operators to carefully select the bitrates, resolutions, and the quantity and distribution of renditions.

The ideal package configuration varies depending on the specific content being encoded, because the visual complexity of the content affects how the content can best be compressed.

Automated ABR Configuration automates this setup for you and allows MediaConvert to pick the ideal rendition configuration based on a content classification analysis performed during the encoding process.

Leveraging Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate (QVBR) mode in MediaConvert to optimize the bitrate efficiency of each rendition, Automated ABR Configuration further optimises the ABR package size by preventing redundant or overlapping renditions within each package.

MediaConvert allows audio and video providers to easily transcode on-demand content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Emirates Airline extends travel insurance coverage amid industry's recovery
    Hotelier Awards 2020: Procurement Person of the Year is Alan Lewis
      Hotelier Awards 2020: Finance Person of the Year is Mazen Salha
        Hotelier Awards 2020: IT Person of the Year is Fritzi Lescano
          Hotelier Awards 2020: Hotel Engineer of the Year is Gurpal Singh

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Winners at the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 celebrate
              Take a look at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach’s new ocean view villa
                First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                  First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                    UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts