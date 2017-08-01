Dubai's Coca-Cola arena re-opens, but what's next for Dubai's events industry?

Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, where major acts such as Maroon 5 and John Legend have performed, witnessed its first show ever since it forced to shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The venue re-opened with new social distancing and hygiene procedures in place on November 20.

The popular events arena opened only in June 2019, and Guy Ngata, CEO of the Coca-Cola Arena said the arena "couldn’t wait to invite guests back to the venue.

“There has been a tremendous amount of work implemented across many sectors in Dubai to get to this point, and we are pleased to now open our doors again with the safety of our guests of the utmost importance.”

He said Coca-Cola Arena’s new protocols and procedures have been developed in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and international safety guidelines as well as the arena’s management company, ASM Global.

In an upcoming show this week, popular British comedian Paul Chowdhry will bring laughs as part of the OJ Lifestyle Dark Laughs series.

The show, set to be held on 26th November (Thursday), has priced tickets at starting from AED150.

In August the Dubai Government had announced that events and concerts both indoors and externally can resume. The authorities had also issued an exhaustive list of measures to ensure hygiene and safety.