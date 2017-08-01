EVS believes production engineers need training for ‘new era’

Nearly 1200 operators have signed up for EVS’ Cerebrum GO training, as they are faced with the need to manage increasingly complex workflows and improve productivity,

The forced cancellation of live sports and other events in 2020 has led to a new reality for broadcasters as they attempt to deliver the best programming for viewers and remain competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Production engineers now find themselves under additional pressure to adapt their workflows and processes and rethink the way they deliver live events.

EVS surveyed customers across North America and Europe, and identified several key trends and challenges that are emerging for 2021.

According to customer feedback, the top three issues facing production crews going forward are: “managing increasingly complex and ambitious workflows,” “delivering more value with less spend on equipment,” and “improving productivity.”

These insights highlight the need to adapt workflows to meet internal and external expectations.

Interestingly, customers no longer appear to be worried about working with remote team members, suggesting that remote working isn’t as daunting as many feared.

In terms of future developments, many are already taking steps to prepare themselves for new ways of working.

EVS has moved to provide a range of programmes designed to support production engineers.

Consisting of 18 video tutorials, and finishing with an exam and an official certification, the on-demand course teaches operators how to prepare and run complex workflows with ease using the EVS Cerebrum broadcast control and monitoring system.