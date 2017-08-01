Net Insight's co-founder takes on VP product management role

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 11:19 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Net Insight has appointed Christer Bohm as its vice president for product management.

Prior to taking on his new role, Bohm was business developer and former CTO, he is also co-founder of Net Insight.

Bohm joins the executive management team and will assume the position immediately.

He has over 20 years of experience in leadership and technology roles in media, telecom and datacom.

As VP product management he will be responsible for Net Insight’s product strategy, roadmap, implementation and overall success of the Nimbra and Aperi product portfolios in the market.

Crister Fritzson, CEO of Net Insight said: “Christer’s long and broad experience will strengthen both our Executive Management team as well as Net Insight’s market position, I look forward to working closely with Christer in his new role. With this appointment I have now established the new leadership team in line with our goal to set the internal foundation in the Net Insight journey.”


