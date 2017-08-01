StarzPlay strengthens partnership with Lionsgate Play India

Lionsgate launched in India last year using StarzPlay’s in-house technology to provide its managed service, encompassing the StarzPlay Connect Platform, to drive the launch of Lionsgate Play in India.

The platform primarily offered back-end tech solutions to support the Lionsgate Play launch. Since then, Lionsgate Play has gained growth in subscriber volume, the OTT service provider has said.

The new contract builds on the stability and robustness of the infrastructure and support provided by StarzPlay, underlining its position as a tech provider of choice to launch and operate SVOD platforms.

As part of the new project, StarzPlay will deliver the entire infrastructure, both back-end and front-end, including an advanced intuitive content management systems (CMS), billing solutions, customer service and Marketing Technology (MarTech) provisioning, video player, search and recommendation engine and the complete tech stack.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, StarzPlay, said: “We are proud to support Lionsgate India once again as we continue to offer our tech solutions. OTT streaming industry is growing rapidly across the globe and the current climate has further accelerated this momentum. As MENA region’s leading SVOD player, we focus on supporting our partners and new enterprises with our competitive services and advanced technology that help push the boundaries of online video entertainment.”

Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president, Lionsgate Play, said: “After collaborating closely to launch and grow our OTT business in India for the last one year, it is exciting to now partner with StarzPlay as we expand our service throughout Asia. StarzPlay’s experience of running their OTT platform in MENA means that they understand the challenges of launching and growing businesses in competitive markets and this makes them a great partner for us.”

StarzPlay’s current solution for the Indian market has integrated three of the biggest telcos in India - Vodafone, Jio and Airtel - along with various local modes of payment (MoPs). The platform currently offers B2B2C solutions and as part of the renewed partnership StarzPlay will be providing B2B2C as well as B2C solutions to Lionsgate India for their current as well as future projects.