Asharq News channel goes live from its studios in the Dubai International Financial Centre

Asharq News, the latest Arabic-language broadcast media outlet to launch its operations, officially began telecasting from its studios in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The 24/7 Arabic news service is a collaboration between the US heavyweight Bloomberg News and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG), publisher of one of the world’s biggest Arabic news outlets Asharq Al Awsat.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The new broadcast channel further strengthens our strong partnership with the Saudi Research and Marketing Group spanning over 20 years, and our collaboration with Bloomberg, one of the world’s leading business media organisations. The combination of Saudi Research and Marketing Group’s long-standing track record of excellence and Bloomberg’s global expertise makes this news channel a quality addition to the Arab media landscape,” His Highness said. “Dubai is committed to providing a conducive environment for the growth and success of global media partnerships that uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the industry.”

Dubai is currently home to more than 3,000 media outlets including 122 TV and radio channels broadcasting in various languages.

Asharq News, which provides a 24/7 Arabic news service runs its operations from a full-IP facility in DIFC.

It is managed by SRMG’s DIFC-registered subsidiary company Asharq News Services Limited. The DIFC facility of the media company has two large news studios as well as a virtual studio.

DIFC reported a growth of registered companies in 2019 with total number of companies rising 14% to 2,437 from 2018, a 32% growth from 2017.